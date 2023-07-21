FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The brother of a man found dead outside the gates of the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Fayetteville has been arrested in his killing, police said Friday.

Derelle Allen Viera, 32, of Fayetteville, is charged with voluntary manslaughter. He is in the Cumberland County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond, Fayetteville police said.

On June 15, Gerald Unique Viera, also 32, was fatally stabbed during a family altercation in the 2300 block of Lake Avenue, according to police.

Gerald Viera was found around 4:30 a.m. by officers who responded to a call about a dead person laying on the ground outside the gates of the medical center on Ramsey Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a friend of Gerald Viera began transporting the victim to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center for treatment due to that medical center being the closest hospital. The victim’s condition worsened, and the friend stopped outside the VA Medical Center to wait for emergency medical personnel, police said.