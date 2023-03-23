FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg got a visit from some iconic horses, as the Budweiser Clydesdales made a pit-stop in Fayetteville.

You’ve probably seen the 2,000-pound horses in Superbowl commercials, cases of beer or even at a baseball game.

“When you think Budweiser you think Clydesdales,” Keith Kinlaw with Adams Beverages said.

On Thursday afternoon, the world-famous horses strolled through the parking lot of the U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Downtown Fayetteville, ahead of their appearances at Fort Bragg.

“They’re making some appearances on base, and we thought it would be a great idea to bring them by the museum,” Kinlaw said.

The horses are making their journey up to the nation’s capital nearly 90 years after delivering Budweiser’s first case of beer to the White House, following the repeal of prohibition.

“They’re headed up to Washington D.C. for the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles opening day ceremony,” Kinlaw said.

The hoses drew out hundreds of people of all ages to Downtown Fayetteville for a display they will never forget.

“They are beautiful creatures and it’s a great day today to have them,” he said.

On Friday, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be at Fort Bragg at the Iron Mike Conference Center from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.