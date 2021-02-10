Burglar targeting elderly victims in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating a series of burglaries that targeted elderly people, a news release said.

On Jan. 9, a suspect broke into a home on Madison Avenue between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. while the elderly residents were asleep. The man, who was wearing knee pads or shin guards, stole several electronics, police said.

Then, on Jan. 28, police believe the same man broke into a home on Purdue Drive while an elderly woman was asleep. The person was caught on surveillance footage at 11:34 p.m. cutting a screen and entering through a window. In this instance, the suspect was wearing what appeared to be a Casio G-Shock style watch. A security camera was stolen, police said.

On Feb. 3, a house on Seaford Drive was burglarized. The suspect entered through the front door and a rear window was damaged. Surveillance video showed the suspect wearing knee pads or shin guards. Surveillance footage showed an unidentified woman with the man.

Finally, on Feb. 6, officers responded to a burglary on Summertime Road. The suspect entered this home through a window, according to surveillance footage. He was again wearing knee pads or shin guards and what appeared to be the same watch, police said.

The suspect broke a window, triggering an alarm. He then fled, police said. No one was home at the time.

“The suspect appears to be targeting elderly residents while they are presumed to be sleeping,” the release said.

Police reminded residents to be vigilant, lock all doors and windows, and turn on outdoor lights. Any suspicious activity should be reported to 911.