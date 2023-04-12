FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Wednesday they arrested two men in a drug bust at a home.

Officers said they received community concerns and several CrimeStoppers tips about the home.

The tips led them to execute a residential search warrant Thursday at the home on the 800 block of East Orange St., according to the police department.

During the search, officers said they found:

One assault rifle

Three hand guns, two of which were reported stolen

476 grams of marijuana

20.75 grams of crack cocaine

58.20 grams of cocaine

10 Oxycodone pills

Drug paraphernalia

Magazines and ammunition

$34,006 in U.S. currency

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Police said 25-year-old Isaiah Shaw and 23-year-old Deumbre Ginyard, both of Fayetteville, were arrested.

Shaw was charged with:

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking by manufacturing cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling

Possession with intent to sale and deliver schedule II (Oxycodone)

Possession with intent to sale and deliver marijuana

Felony conspiracy

Possession of stolen firearm

He received a $118,000 secured bond.

Ginyard was charged with felony conspiracy and received a $30,000 unsecured bond.

Police encourage anyone with concerns about their community to contact CrimeStoppers and submit an anonymous tip.

If you have a tip you feel could help law enforcement, you can contact CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). CrimeStoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the “P3 Tips” app.