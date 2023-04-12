FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Wednesday they arrested two men in a drug bust at a home.

Officers said they received community concerns and several CrimeStoppers tips about the home.

The tips led them to execute a residential search warrant Thursday at the home on the 800 block of East Orange St., according to the police department.

During the search, officers said they found:

  • One assault rifle
  • Three hand guns, two of which were reported stolen
  • 476 grams of marijuana
  • 20.75 grams of crack cocaine
  • 58.20 grams of cocaine
  • 10 Oxycodone pills
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Magazines and ammunition
  • $34,006 in U.S. currency
(Fayetteville Police Department)

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Police said 25-year-old Isaiah Shaw and 23-year-old Deumbre Ginyard, both of Fayetteville, were arrested.

Shaw was charged with:

  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Trafficking by manufacturing cocaine
  • Maintaining a dwelling
  • Possession with intent to sale and deliver schedule II (Oxycodone)
  • Possession with intent to sale and deliver marijuana
  • Felony conspiracy
  • Possession of stolen firearm

He received a $118,000 secured bond.

Ginyard was charged with felony conspiracy and received a $30,000 unsecured bond.

Police encourage anyone with concerns about their community to contact CrimeStoppers and submit an anonymous tip.

If you have a tip you feel could help law enforcement, you can contact CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). CrimeStoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the “P3 Tips” app.