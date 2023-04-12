FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Wednesday they arrested two men in a drug bust at a home.
Officers said they received community concerns and several CrimeStoppers tips about the home.
The tips led them to execute a residential search warrant Thursday at the home on the 800 block of East Orange St., according to the police department.
During the search, officers said they found:
- One assault rifle
- Three hand guns, two of which were reported stolen
- 476 grams of marijuana
- 20.75 grams of crack cocaine
- 58.20 grams of cocaine
- 10 Oxycodone pills
- Drug paraphernalia
- Magazines and ammunition
- $34,006 in U.S. currency
Police said 25-year-old Isaiah Shaw and 23-year-old Deumbre Ginyard, both of Fayetteville, were arrested.
Shaw was charged with:
- Trafficking cocaine
- Trafficking by manufacturing cocaine
- Maintaining a dwelling
- Possession with intent to sale and deliver schedule II (Oxycodone)
- Possession with intent to sale and deliver marijuana
- Felony conspiracy
- Possession of stolen firearm
He received a $118,000 secured bond.
Ginyard was charged with felony conspiracy and received a $30,000 unsecured bond.
Police encourage anyone with concerns about their community to contact CrimeStoppers and submit an anonymous tip.
If you have a tip you feel could help law enforcement, you can contact CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). CrimeStoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the “P3 Tips” app.