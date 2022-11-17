FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking.
On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
The wanted subject, Lamont McKoy Jr., was operating a black Dodge ram when the officers saw him, police said.
CERT officers said they saw narcotics in the vehicle and a K-9 sniff was conducted. The officers then executed a search warrant and seized:
- 22 grams of methamphetamine
- Three grams of crack cocaine
- 29 grams of fentanyl
- A digital scale
- $403.77 in cash
McKoy Jr. was arrested and charged with three counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver Schedule II controlled substance, and felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place.