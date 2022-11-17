FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking.

On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.

The wanted subject, Lamont McKoy Jr., was operating a black Dodge ram when the officers saw him, police said.

CERT officers said they saw narcotics in the vehicle and a K-9 sniff was conducted. The officers then executed a search warrant and seized:

22 grams of methamphetamine

Three grams of crack cocaine

29 grams of fentanyl

A digital scale

$403.77 in cash

22 grams of methamphetamine. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Three grams of crack cocaine (Fayetteville Police Department)

29 grams of fentanyl (Fayetteville Police Department)

McKoy Jr. was arrested and charged with three counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver Schedule II controlled substance, and felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place.