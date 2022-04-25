FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A bystander walking into a Fayetteville business on Monday was shot in the buttocks when he was hit by crossfire that erupted in a parking lot, police said.

Fayetteville police responded to the 8200 block of Cliffdale Road at approximately 6:50 p.m. Monday after gunfire was reported between a suspect vehicle and two other people in the parking lot.

The parking lot houses the Supreme Smoke & Tobacco Shop.

Police said someone from the suspect vehicle began shooting and gunfire hit a man walking into the tobacco shop.

Officers confirmed the man was not involved in the shooting.

They also could not confirm how many people were in the suspect vehicle nor give a description of the car at this time.

Police did confirm however that victim went to a nearby hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fayetteville police have now turned the case over to aggravated assault detectives for investigation.