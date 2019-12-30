Call about suicidal gunman threatening staff spurs Fayetteville hospital lockdown, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A call about a man threatening to shoot himself and others triggered a lockdown of Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville Sunday night, police said.

A call came in from a third-person saying a suicidal person was threatening to kill himself and first responders near exit 48 off Interstate 95, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Later, a call came from a third-person just before 7:30 p.m. saying the suicidal person was “now outside of the Cape Fear Valley Hospital … and was making threats to harm staff members,” according to the news release.

Police arrived and began a search for the suicidal person. However, as of 9:15 p.m., the man had not been found.

“As a precaution, the hospital has been placed on lockdown,” the news release said.

The hospital is still in operation and “ambulance transports are still being accepted,” police said.

Police are investigating the “validity” of the phone call, the news release said.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

