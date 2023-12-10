Photo from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

STEDMAN, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are trying to identify a man who stole a vintage Mustang and various items from a storage unit center east of Fayetteville about a week ago.

Both thefts happened at Cape Fear Mini Storage at 5831 Clinton Road, about midway between Stedman and Vander, according to a Sunday news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

In the first theft, on Nov. 18, the man drove a dark Chevrolet Camaro to the scene and stole several items from a storage unit, officials said.

On Dec. 3, the man returned and stole a red 1987 Ford Mustang with a black hood from a locked parking area, deputies said.

Deputies released three photos of the Camaro with a man standing near the car at a gate in two photos.

Photo from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said anyone with information about the man or the thefts should contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Unit Detective Senior Sgt. T. Whitman at (910) 321-6786 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).