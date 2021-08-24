Cape Fear Health hospitals filling up again — know where to go for care

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- North Carolina hospitals have started to fill up again. On Monday, the state reported the patient count was at its highest since Jan. 28.

Cape Fear Valley Health System said Tuesday they were facing an all-time high rate of COVID-19 admissions. Cape Fear Valley Hospital recently set up an overflow waiting area tent for patients to use in case the hospital reaches capacity.

On Monday, the health system reported having 174 COVID-19 positive patients in its hospitals, including 139 at Cape Fear Medical Center. That surpasses the hospital’s January peak of 130 COVID-19 patients.

Know where to go:

The health system is now asking the public to reconsider their visit to its emergency room. In a news release, Cape Fear said patients should not delay care for a medical emergency. However, they should consider if their medical issues could be treated at urgent care or a with a primary care physician.

Visit the emergency department if you have:

Chest pain which might be a heart attack

Severe headaches or weakness which could be stroke symptoms

Difficulty breathing

Serious accidents with injuries:

Visit a primary care physician if you have: