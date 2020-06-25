Cape Fear High School senior graduates with perfect attendance

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A senior at Cape Fear High School graduated without missing a single day of school in her life.

Hannah Coggins not only celebrated completing high school, but she had a rare occurrence of having a record of perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade, according to CFHS Principal Brian Edkins.

“I have completed my entire school experience, from daycare to senior year, with perfect attendance,” said Coggins. “My inspiration for this accomplishment is my father. He pushed me to do my best and always told me that I could miss something important if I were not there. So, after all these years, I can say that I am thankful for him encouraging me to do my best.”

Coggins plans to attend Fayetteville Technical Community College in the fall to study to become a physical therapist assistant.