Cape Fear HS principal dies suddenly, Cumberland County Schools says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The principal of Cape Fear High School in Fayetteville died suddenly Tuesday morning, according to Cumberland County Schools.

School district Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr. said the death of Principal Brian Edkins, who served more than 25 years in education is a “great loss for the entire Cumberland County community”.

Edkins served in various capacities in the district, including roles as a teacher, safe school coordinator, assistant principal/athletic director, and principal of South View and Cape Fear high schools. He also served as the principal of Scotland High School.

“We will always remember his remarkable contributions to our school system. He was a tremendous educational leader who dedicated his life to serving young people and leading others to do the same,” Dr. Connelly said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Dr. Susan Edkins, their children and the entire Cape Fear High School community during this difficult time.”