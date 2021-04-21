Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center in need of donations

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cape Fear Valley Health says the pandemic is still causing consistent blood shortages in the area.

With schools and businesses closed, they lost opportunities to have many of their usual mobile blood drives throughout the community, including at local high schools which typically bring in a large amount of donations.

They are encouraging the community to donate blood if they are able.

Cape Fear Valley Health Emergency Physician Dr. Cheryl Colvin says the donations stay in the area to help people who have an urgent need for blood.

“You never know who’s going to need it, so instead of waiting for family or a friend to have an emergency to go and donate, just go and donate because there is always someone who needs that blood,” Colvin said.

The Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center is located at 3357 Village Drive, in the Bordeaux Shopping Center.

It is always open for donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.