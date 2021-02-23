Cape Fear Valley Health begins vaccinating school, child care employees

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cape Fear Valley Health is now vaccinating school and child care employees against COVID-19

Cape Fear Valley Health it has had more than 4,000 teachers and school staff reach out to schedule an appointment this week.

Nursing mom and Cumberland County middle school teacher Kathleen Fair booked her COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Monday.

She says the whole process on Tuesday took less than 30 minutes at the clinic at Cape Fear Valley Health’s Rehabilitation Center.

“It went quickly and it was well organized,” Fair said. “There were so many people here to help and guide everybody.”

She says she is thankful to get her first COVID-19 vaccine dose before returning to in-person classes on March 15.

“I just wanted to mitigate the risk for all of my students as we are going to be back in the classroom in the next two weeks, and mitigate the risk for myself and my family members.”

It takes about 40 to 60 staff members and volunteers to run the clinic in Fayetteville, which is now open to Groups 1, 2 and the first part of Group 3.

“We are really excited that we’re able to reach out to this crowd,” said Amanda Wright with Cape Fear Valley Health. “We’ve had a great response from the schools we’ve reached out to.”

“It was very well organized – I was very impressed,” said Eileen Slatter, an art teacher at Village Christian Academy. “From the beginning of the parking lot all the way to getting the shot, I was directed every step of the way.”

Starting Wednesday, school staff and child care employees can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Crown Complex.

More information is available here.