FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking to start a career in healthcare? One event might be the place for you to do so.

Cape Fear Valley Health is looking to hire people for their CNA program. The program includes on-the-job training with pay starting at $14 an hour.

In order to apply you must meet the following:

Be a high school graduate or have a GED

Commit to a 20-hour work wee (M-Th from 8 a.m.-4p.m.)

Be employed for one year after completing the training course and becoming certified

Scholarships and tuition assistance programs are available for CNAs to continue their education.

The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Auditorium, Rooms A and D.

The Rehabilitation Auditorium is located on the back side of the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center campus.

“This is a really good opportunity for people who are looking to get into healthcare, but don’t think they have the resources to get started on their own,” said Talent Acquisition Executive BA Ward in a statement. “Upon graduation of the program and full-time employment as an NA1, we’re offering an excellent benefits package. Cape Fear Valley is creating pathways for its employees and free training is just the start.”

Applicants can register in advance for this event here. For more information, email cmurp@capefearvalley.com