Cape Fear Valley Health offering free rides for Saturday Pfizer-only vaccine clinic

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cape Fear Valley Health is offering free transportation to its Pfizer-only vaccination clinic for people ages 5 and up on Saturday.

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. people can get their first round of the Pfizer vaccine at the Rehabilitation Center and get there courtesy of Cumberland HealthNet.

Cumberland HealthNet is offering a free ride service that can bring 15 people at a time to and from the clinic per trip.

The clinic is walk-in only and rides can be scheduled through Cumberland HealthNet at 910-483-6869 ext. 1017.

Finally, the second dose will be offered at the same location on Dec. 4.