Cape Fear Valley Health opens new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cape Fear Valley Health opened a new drive-thru COVID testing site to prevent parents from bringing their children to the emergency room to get tested.

“There are people going to the ER looking for tests. Of course there, you’re going to be exposed to people with active COVID and there’s also a wait time involved,” said Amanda Wright, executive director of Pharmacy at Cape Fear Valley Health. “Of course this will help keep those people out of the ER and keep the ER flowing a little bit smoother.”

The new drive-thru testing site is located at the Health Pavilion North off Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. Wright said it will also help relieve other area testing sites that have been are overwhelmed by the demand.

According to the Cumberland County Public Schools online COVID-19 dashboard, 154 students and staff members were at home in quarantine last week. Each one has to show a negative PCR test to return to school.

“Right now we are seeing our numbers become a lot less than what we were processing early on,” said Shirley Bolden, director of Health Services for Cumberland County Public Schools. “So we hope that that trend continues and we are encouraging families to really practice those three W’s and be really safe over the holiday season so we don’t have a spike.”

Staff at the Health Pavilion North will test anyone 5 and older. The process usually takes under 20 minutes and you get your results quickly.

“If you’re here before noon, you’ll definitely get it the same day,” said Wright. “As you get later into the day; we officer this until 4 p.m., you would be able to get it the next day before noon.”

Bolden added, “It’s gonna really help us get teachers back to class sooner and students back to class sooner. So instead of being at home waiting three or four days, they will know if it that same day, the following day, they will have test results.”

The COVID tests aren’t free. Wright said most insurances will cover the cost. If you don’t have insurance, it will cost you $50.

The drive-thru testing site is open Tuesday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays. It will be open through the end of the year.

“It’s great for travel, it’ll be great as we go into the holiday season,” said Wright. “It’s easy in and out.”