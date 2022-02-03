Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion North COVID testing site to reopen next week

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cape Fear Valley Health Pavillion North’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will reopen next week following a three-week closure.

Due to COVID-19 testing supply shortages, the pavilion was forced to close on Jan. 24.

But Christopher Tart, the vice president of the Pharmacy and Cancer Center, said the combination of decreased demand for testing and resolved supply issues has made reopening the testing site possible.

“We are seeing demand drop, so our forecast for demand is improved,” Tart said. “We are also now confident that we have enough supplies to reopen the site and still be able to meet the testing needs of the hospitals and clinics.”

A news release said the pavilion plans to be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ages five and older. No appointments are necessary.

Cape Fear Valley Health Pavillion North is located at 6387 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville.