FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On June 13, Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion North ExpressCare will reopen on a three day schedule.

HPN ExpressCare will see patients on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The location closed in October 2021 to focus on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. Other services in the facility remain open and are not affected by this change.

The location will continue to perform COVID-19 tests and vaccinations on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ExpressCare will be closed for all services on weekends.