Cape Fear Valley Health starts project in hopes to bring more doctors to area

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Center for Medical Education and Research at Cape Fear Valley Health is expected to be completed in March of 2022.

The groundbreaking ceremony happened Thursday afternoon near the construction site on Melrose Road.

The center will be able to train up to 300 residents every year, which more than doubles the size of the current program.

The Neuroscience Institute will also be housed at the center, which will help treat disorders such as strokes, brain tumors and traumatic brain injuries.

It will provide patients with diagnosis, treatment options, education and research.

Cape Fear Valley Health says the project is estimated to help create 900 jobs in the next 10 years, and generate $500 million dollars for the local economy.

CEO Mike Nagowski says the majority of residents tend to stay in the communities where they train, and this will help attract doctors who also want to educate.

“We are going to be able to attract physicians who want to be educators,” Nagowski said. “Those two techniques I think will go a long way to solving the physician shortage that we have.”

Dr. Donald Maharty says the idea has been years in the making, and he’s happy to see the community come together to make it happen.

“With all the unrest that has gone on in the world, I mean it’s good to take our minds and focus on a good thing,” Dr. Maharty said.

The center is a partnership with Campbell University’s Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine.

There will be five floors spanning 120,000 square feet.

There will be simulation labs to provide residents with hands-on training, as well as clinical trials with the Carolina Institute for Clinical Research.

Cape Fear Valley Health says donations for the project were provided by the Caring for the Future at Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation.