Cape Fear Valley Health to purchase Harnett Health, officials announce

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After working in a management agreement for the last seven years, Cape Fear Valley Health announced Tuesday that it would be purchasing Harnett Health.

The purchase, in which no money would be exchanged, will take place at the end of March, according to a news release from Cape Fear Valley Health.

In the deal, Cape Fear Valley will assume all of Harnett Health’s debt, the news release said.

Cape Fear Valley has already been managing Harnett Health for seven years, a move officials said helped reduce Harnett Health’s debt by 20 percent, according to the news release.

Officials said in the release that “it could take up to a year for the Harnett Health to be fully integrated with Cape Fear Valley Health.”

The announcement of the purchase included plans for a facility to be built in Harnett County.

“Cape Fear Valley Health is also committed to building a new, 40,000-square-foot medical arts complex in Harnett County, as well as a comprehensive cancer center,” the release said.

The news release said Harnett Health President Cory Hess was excited about the purchase.

“Our partnership for the past several years has prepared us for the ownership change,” Hess said in a statement.