Cape Fear Valley Medical Center responds to bed bug complaints

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is responding to complaints of bed bugs at their hospital.

Officials say their hospital accepts everyone, no matter their circumstances and staff members are trained to spot bed bugs and follow guidelines for how to handle them.

The hospital released a statement addressing the issue:

Over the weekend, it was brought to our attention that there may have been bedbugs in a patient room.

We cannot fully prevent bedbugs from entering the facility as we do not turn away anyone seeking medical care. This is true for any hospital in the country as well as other spaces open to the public, such as hotels, movie theaters, and schools.

Our Environmental Services staff and our nursing supervisors are trained to identify bedbugs. Once a potential event is identified, we follow established guidelines with our Infection Control and Environmental Services departments to remove the patient from the room and safely bag the patient belongings. We also seal off the potentially infected room and enact thorough industry-standard pest decontamination protocols.

As there is no safe protocol to preventively treat a large facility for bedbugs, our professional contracted pest control service rapidly responds to any events or potential events at our request. We treat rooms when a sighting has occurred, then we thoroughly clean the room to remove any residual insecticides.”