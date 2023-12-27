FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Due to flu, RSV and COVID-19 on the rise, Cape Fear Valley Health will require face masks, which will take effect on Thursday.

Cape Fear Valley Health said in a statement there’s been an increase in respiratory infection cases in the community, causing all patients and visitors to wear masks again in the emergency department waiting rooms.

Adult emergency department changes:

The adult emergency department waiting room will only allow one visitor of patients at least 65 years old or those who are cognitively impaired regardless of age, according to the hospital in a statement. For other patients, once a room has been assigned, they can have one visitor.

Pediatric emergency department changes:

Only one parent or guardian will be allowed in the waiting room with a child. Once a child is taken to a room, two parents or guardians can visit.

Cape Fear Valley Health is asking people who are running a fever or have respiratory illness symptoms, including cough or shortness of breath to stay at home to maintain the health and well-being of patients, visitors and staff.