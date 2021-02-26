Cape Fear Valley Health opens vaccine appointments for Group 3 frontline essential workers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cape Fear Valley Health is now taking appointments for all Group 3 frontline essential workers to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Online appointments for next week became available at 5 p.m. Friday.

Anyone who is in Groups 1, 2 or 3 is eligible to make an appointment with the health system

The state’s anticipated date of opening up all of Group 3 for vaccinations is by March 10.

The health system says they have been able to quickly vaccinate school employees this week, and are now able to vaccinate other frontline workers.

“Pretty much every day is a mass vaccination clinic for us,” said Chris Tart with Cape Fear Valley Health. “We’ve had a really good run here the last several weeks, and we are proud of the work that we’ve done.”

The health system once again partnered with Cumberland County Schools to offer a community vaccination clinic at E.E. Smith High School.

“It has been busy, but very organized,” said clinic volunteer and high school teacher Evelyn Rivera.

One man talked about getting the vaccination.

“Feeling relieved,” Theodore Moore said about getting his dose. “I know that it’s better to get vaccinated than take the risk of what may happen to you if you catch the virus.”

Shirley Bolden, Cumberland County Schools director of health services, says more than 3,600 school employees have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far, which is more than half of their staff.

“We are moving through this at warp speed,” Bolden said. “We are super excited to be thinking about beginning school back on March 15.”

Bolden says all school employees will have the opportunity to get the first vaccine dose before March 15.

“You’re going to have a quality experience,” Bolden said. “You’re going to spend limited time here, and you’re going to walk away with another layer of protection to help you do well in the community.”