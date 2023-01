FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An overnight crash closed a Fayetteville road and caused downed power lines, according to police.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of Cain Road just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Police said a single vehicle hit a pole and caused the downed power lines; crews were working Monday morning to restore the pole.

Officials said Cain Road from Pamalee Drive to Bragg Blvd. were closed and drivers should take an alternate route.