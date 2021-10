FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A car crashed into a utility pole in Fayetteville Thursday afternoon, causing a road closure, police said.

Fayetteville Police Department was called to the scene at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Rowan Street near Ray Avenue, the press release read.

Officials said Public Works Commission was on the scene.

The outbound lanes of Rowan Street are closed between Ramsey Street and Ray Avenue while repairs are being made.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.