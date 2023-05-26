HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are looking for a car after the driver picked up a child that was walking to a Cumberland County school Friday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported at 7:15 a.m. near Hope Mills at the U.S. 301 Bridge overpass and the intersection of Chicken Foot Road/Shipman Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of a white Ford Crown Victoria picked up a child who was walking to school, the news release said. The driver then took the child to a neighborhood across from Gray’s Creek High School, deputies said.

The child was able to escape and was not injured. The news release included two photos of the car involved, deputies said.

Deputies said anyone with information about the case should call Special Victims Unit Detective Lieutenant L. Sheets at (910) 677-6755 or information may be submitted to Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Nothing else was released as of Friday evening.