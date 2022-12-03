FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said.

This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday.

Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo Road near Cliffdale Road” and tried to stop the car but “disengaged the attempt to stop the vehicle in the area of Skibo Road and Red Tip Road.”

Police said the car continued at a high rate of speed and did not stop for a red light at Skibo and Morganton roads and hit two other vehicles “that had the green light for traffic in their direction of travel.”

Police said when they got to the scene, they pulled the driver, 23-year-old Eugene A. Roberts Jr., from the car, but he died from his injures at the scene.

The two other drivers were injured from the crash; only one was take to the hospital and was said “to be in stable condition,” according to police.

If you have any information related to this, call Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.