FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cross Creek Mall is adding five new restaurants to its dining choices.

Bahama Breeze Island Grille is a “Caribbean-inspired dining experience offering tasty and exotic dishes, and handcrafted cocktails that make you feel like you are on the islands, according to a news release.

Not only is the tropical theme exhibited across its menu but it is also carried over into the atmosphere. Live music will be played evenings along with daily happy hours.

Craving Asian-styled cuisine? KPOT and Rockin’ Roll Sushi may satisfy. KPOT is an “all-you-can-eat restaurant that combines traditional Asian hot pot with Korean BBQ flavors,” the release stated.

Rockin’ Roll Sushi serves “quality sushi and Japanese cuisine with the freshest ingredients presented on a revolving conveyor belt,” according to the release.

Manhattan Deli and Simlo’s Jerk Hut are set to open this December inside the mall’s food court.

Manhattan Deli will offer a “sizeable menu of deli specialties, fresh salads, and sandwiches.”

Simlo’s Jerk Hut is known for its mouth-watering Jerk chicken.