Carnival comes to Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Michael’s Carnival comes to Cross Creek Mall today.

The carnival has fifteen thrilling rides, game booths, and food wagons featuring your favorite mouth-watering meals.

Some of the attractions you’ll find at the carnival are bumper cars, The Screamer, and Hang Glider. There are also some rides such as the Funhouse and Merry-Go-Round for the smaller children.

Individual tickets are $1 each, 25 for $20, or you can purchase a one-day unlimited wristband for $25. 

The carnival runs May 7- May 16. For more information about the carnival, visit the website.

