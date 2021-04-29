Carnival employee shot in Fayetteville; police seek help IDing suspects

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An employee of a traveling carnival was shot in Fayetteville Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the parking lot of 6900 Cliffdale Rd. just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators learned that the victim was involved in a “disturbance” on Tuesday with someone who came to the carnival, a news release said.

A photo showing two suspects accused of shooting a carnival employee in Fayetteville. (Courtesy of Fayetteville police)

The disturbance carried over into Wednesday. At least three suspects went to the carnival and began to assault the victim while he was working. The victim was shot by one of the suspects and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fayetteville police are asking for help identifying the suspects shown in a photo. They believe the shooter is the man wearing red sweatpants and a black tank top. The other suspect is the man wearing black pants with a tie-dye shirt. A third suspect was described as a man wearing a white tank top with cut-off sweatpants.

Police are also looking to talk to anyone who witnessed the shooting and has cellphone video of it.

Anyone with information should call Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.