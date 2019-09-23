Case of bacterial meningitis confirmed in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A case of bacterial meningitis has been confirmed in a member of the Methodist University campus community, Cumberland County health official said Monday.

The patient, who is hospitalized, has meningococcal meningitis, according to a release.

Methodist University officials first sent out a campus-wide notification Saturday night warning of a possible diagnosis and the precautions being taken, according to the news release from Sally Shutt, assistant manager of Cumberland County.

The Health Department was also notified Saturday about a suspected case of bacterial meningitis.

“Health officials are nearing completion of their contact investigation. Individuals who may have been exposed have been contacted and administered protective antibiotics. The department cannot provide further details about the case in order to protect confidentiality,” the news release said.

Bacterial meningitis can be spread to other people by direct contact with saliva through activities such as kissing, or by sharing items such as eating utensils, foods, beverage bottles or cigarettes.

Symptoms of bacterial meningitis may include sudden onset of fever, severe headache, rash, stiff neck, stomach pain, nausea or vomiting.

The best way to protect against bacterial meningitis illnesses is to be vaccinated.

Preventive antibiotic treatment is only recommended for individuals who might have had contact with the ill person’s saliva, Shutt said in the release.

Any members of the Methodist University campus community with questions or concerns should call Student Health Services at 910-630-7164, according to the news release.

If you have questions about immunizations, contact your primary care provider or the Health Department at 910-433-3600.