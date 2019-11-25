Cats, dogs given Thanksgiving feast at Cumberland County animal shelter

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cats and dogs were given a Thanksgiving feast in the Cumberland County shelter on Monday.

Volunteers and employees fixed the feast at Cumberland County Animal Control.

The meal was all donated, thanks in part to friends of the animal shelter.

The dogs were served chicken, turkey, green beans, carrots, sweet potatoes and apples. The cats feasted on sardines and tuna.

The shelter director says they also have a similar event on Christmas to the pets feel extra loved during the holidays.

“It’s just a way for us to kind of provide enrichment for the animals here,” said Elaine Smith of Cumberland County Animal Control.

“So it’s something a little different something that can kind of take their mind off being here at the shelter.”

The shelter is nearly full right now with about 100 dogs and 85 cats.

