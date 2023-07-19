FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — While out on bond for larceny and an attempted armed robbery, a Fayetteville man cut and removed his ankle monitoring device.

On Wednesday, Fayetteville police said they had located and arrested 42-year-old Mario Cogdell on Monday.

The arrest came nearly three months after Fayetteville police said an alert was tripped on Cogdell’s GPS monitoring device.

After the signal went out that the device had been tampered with on April 19, police responded to his home in the 1200 block of Jacobs Street and he was nowhere to be found.

On Wednesday, police said Cogdell had been arrested Monday. He was found north of Fayetteville by members of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Police did not disclose the business or location Cogdell attempted the robbery with a dangerous weapon. They did, however, say his larceny charge was for a theft from a motor vehicle.