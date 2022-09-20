FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are seeking help to find a man caught on camera in a gas station robbery on last week in Fayetteville.

Suspect photo courtesy Fayetteville police.

The robbery took place nearly a week ago on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. at the Circle K in the 2300 block of Owen Drive.

Now, six days after the crime, police are hoping to find the man who ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said a clerk at the business was ringing up items for a male customer when he pointed a handgun at the clerk and began demanding money. In compliance, the clerk gave the man money from the register and the suspect fled on foot, according to a Tuesday statement from police.

A K-9 unit searched a perimeter of the area but was unable to find the man who is described as about 5-feet-9 tall with a slender build. At the time of the robbery, he was caught on camera wearing a black ski mask, black sweatshirt and vest, light blue jeans with white and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery investigation is asked to contact Detective M. O’Hara at (910) 605-6393 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.