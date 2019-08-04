Caught on video: Would-be robbers foiled by locked door, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two would-be robbers were foiled when they encountered a locked door at a cellphone store last month in Fayetteville.

The incident was reported on July 21 just after 12:05 p.m. at the Boost Mobile in the 900 block of Brighton Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Two men tried to get into the business, which was just opening up for the day, according to police.

“The suspect’s actions were thwarted by a locked front door and both suspects fled from the area at that time,” the police news release said.

On Saturday, detectives released video and photos from a surveillance system and are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this attempted robbery or the identity of either suspect is asked to contact Detective R. Southerland with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-1851 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

