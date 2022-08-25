Cross Creek Mall is seen taped off after shell casings were found (Ray Duffy/CBS 17).

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville is currently taped off along its food court, Belk store and parking lot outside after shell casings were found, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.

The crew on scene said the Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shots fired call and has not identified anyone injured at this time after responding to the call at approximately 7:20 p.m.

However, multiple cruisers and an ambulance remain on scene as an investigation ensues.

CBS 17 is working to confirm if a lockdown is in place.