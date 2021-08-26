Charlotte man sentenced after Fort Bragg soldier overdoses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a Fort Bragg soldier was found dead from an overdose in his barracks, his friend helped investigators identify the man who sold him drugs.

Cory Dean Maieritsch, 33, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for distribution of heroin. He pled guilty to the charge in March 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a U.S. Army specialist was found dead from heroin and fentanyl in December 2015. Investigators located 16 empty glassine bags. One bag labeled “Crazy Samurai” tested positive for heroin. Another bag labeled “Killing Time” tested positive for fentanyl.

Investigators found text message conversations with Maieritsch on the soldier’s phone. Just days before his death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the soldier requested four bags of heroin from Maieritsch, who brought those bags to him within the hour.

The Department of Justice said the soldier requested and was delivered another two bags later that same day. Evidence found Maieritsch made a third delivery that evening for eight more bags.

While investigators said the soldier only requested heroin, they found the drugs were laced with fentanyl. Maieritsch’s fingerprints were found on two of the recovered glassine bags, the DOJ said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not identify the soldier.