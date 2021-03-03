Chemical leak causes evacuation, road closures in Cumberland County

WADE, N.C. (WNCN) – A hazardous chemical leak resulted in an evacuation and road closures in Cumberland County Wednesday afternoon, emergency officials said.

Wade-Stedman Road was closed near Interstate 95 and exit 61, as well as at Main Street in Wade, according to Cumberland County Emergency Services.

Officials said a hazardous chemical leaked out of a tractor-trailer around noon. The area around the Lucky 7 truck stop was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The road closures are expected to last through about 7 p.m., the county said.