Child, 2 adults displaced after 4 apartments damaged following fire in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A child and two adults were displaced after their Fayetteville apartment caught fire Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 3 p.m. at the Briarwood Arms Apartments at 17-A Briar Circle, which is just off Owen Drive near Village Drive, the Fayetteville fire department said in a news release.

When fire crews arrived, smoke was found coming from one apartment.

“While additional units evacuated the other apartments, a fire was found and extinguished in the bathroom,” the news release said.

The damage was estimated at about $8,000, officials said.

One apartment was damaged by fire, but three other units had water damage.

The Red Cross is helping the family who was displaced.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted,” the news release said.