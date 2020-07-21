Child drowns at Fayetteville swim club, owner says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The owner of a Fayetteville swim club said a child drowned on the property on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Frank Lay said Lake Pines Swim Club is “heartbroken and saddened” after a child drowned.

“There truly are no words to ease the pain of a family who has lost a child,” Lay posted to the Swim Club’s Facebook page.

He said there will be a thorough investigation into the drowning over the next several days and no detail is too small.

Lay would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or its aftermath.

“As a father of four, the thought of burying one of my children is the ever present nightmare,” he wrote.

Lay said there are certified lifeguards in mounted stands, on surface surveillance and in kayaks.

Despite having lifeguards and other safety measures, Lay wrote that there is no guarantee something like Monday’s incident will occur.

“And yet none of that lessens the pain of a family who no longer has a child, a sibling, a grandson. For what little it helps, our family mourns for your family, we feel your pain, and we are heartbroken at this tragic accident,” Lay wrote.

Lake Pines Swim Club will be closed Tuesday but plans to open Wednesday.