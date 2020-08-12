Child enrolled at day care in Fayetteville tests positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A child enrolled at a day care in Fayetteville has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Cape Fear Valley Health.

Hospital officials said the child is enrolled at Cape Fear Valley Health’s First Adventures Child Development Center, but the child has not been in attendance at the center for more than two weeks.

The child will not return to the center until medically cleared by the family physician, health officials said.

The hospital is working to ensure all necessary protocols and precautions are being taken to keep the health system’s daycare children and staff safe.

The hospital said it was determined that no further measures were necessary at this time.

“Safety always is the health system’s primary concern. The health system diligently follows and enforces strict safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at First Adventures and will continue to do so,” a press release stated.