The scene at the home in the 3300 block of Mercedes Drive Tuesday afternoon. Photo from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A child is in critical condition after a shooting at a home Tuesday afternoon in Cumberland County, deputies said.

The incident was reported just after 3:25 p.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Mercedes Drive, east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

“When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound,” the news release said.

The child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where the victim was listed in critical condition late Tuesday afternoon, deputies said.

The home where the shooting happened is located just off Interstate 95 in a neighborhood off Huckleberry Road.

No other information was released by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said anyone with information about the incident should contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at (910) 677-5462 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).