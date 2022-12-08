FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who fled to North Carolina and began working with a youth group in a Fayetteville church after “forcibly raping an 11-year-old” was sentenced to more prison time, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

Jerry Noel Diaz, 25, pled guilty to “forcibly raping an 11-year-old” in Rhode Island on June 1. He was convicted of felony first-degree child molestation and received a lifetime requirement to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

In 2020, Diaz failed to register in Rhode Island, was arrested, released on bond, and instructed to report to probation, Easley said in a news release.

But instead of reporting, he fled down to North Carolina, Easley confirmed.

A tip led authorities down to North Carolina in April 2021, where they found Diaz hiding in a residence.

After confirming he did not register in North Carolina or any other state, U.S. Marshals arrested him.

Diaz also admitted to living in Fayetteville for more than five months and working with a youth group in a city church, Easley said. The name of the church has not been released.

Diaz will now face 37 months, or more than three years, in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.