FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A child, woman and man were taken to hospitals after they were all wounded in a shooting in Fayetteville Saturday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. in the 6400 block of Cliffdale Road, according to Fayetteville Police Department Sgt. Alpha Caldwell.

Officers initially responded to the 6800 block of Cliffdale Road for the triple shooting, but that was where it was reported not where it took place, she said.

The two adults suffered serious injuries in the shooting. The juvenile sustained injuries that are not believed to be serious, according to Caldwell.

No one has been detained in the shooting, Caldwell said.