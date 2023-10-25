FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chuck E. Cheese will hold a grand reopening of its newly remodeled location in Fayetteville from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Events to celebrate the reopening include raffle prizes, free cake, and an appearance from Chuck E. Cheese and friends, according to a news release.

Additionally, the first 25 families in line will enjoy one hour of free game-play during the event, plus access to a special trunk-or-treat event.

The Fun Center, which has been around for 40 years, will include a Chuck E. Cheese Trampoline Zone.

“Families in Fayetteville can now enjoy a multi-activity Fun Center that caters to young families and has something for everyone,” according to the release.

All Day Jump Passes for the trampoline are available for purchase for $15, and they are discounted to $10 with the purchase of game-play.

Other new features include 15 of the most popular arcade, sports and kid-focused games with varying skill levels for players of all ages, an interactive dance floor, a large format video wall, and screens with audio connected throughout the fun center to provide a more immersive entertainment experience for guests and birthday parties.

All You Can Play games’ deals that offer up to 100 games plays per hour.

Now through Oct. 31, Chuck E. Cheese’s annual Halloween Boo-tacular celebration is back with free game-play, pumpkin-shaped pizzas, costume contests, slime desserts, daily dance parties with Chuck E. Cheese, free candy giveaways, and more.