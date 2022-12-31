FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville fire officials said a classroom building on a church property was destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning.

At about 1:20 a.m., fire crews said they were called to New Life Bible Church & Christian Academy, a preparatory school in Fayetteville, in reference to a fire.

When they arrived, they reported seeing fire coming through the roof.

The building was heavily damaged, according to the fire department.

Officials said no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As of 11 a.m., crews remained at the scene to investigate.