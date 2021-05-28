More snakes expected in NC as cicada make ‘an easy meal’, expert says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A wildlife expert says with cicadas coming out after 17 years, we could see more snakes than usual this year.

“It’s not that there are more snakes because of cicadas, it’s that because of cicadas there is more of a feeding frenzy with snakes, and a cicada is an easy meal,” said Tommy Rains, owner of Cape Fear Wildlife Control.

Rains said the number of snake calls he gets each week has not changed from last year, about four to five calls every week.

“We have weather that supports snake activity year round,” he said.

Rains said there are more snake bites each year in North Carolina than anywhere else in the country.

“Copperheads are the vast majority of those bites,” Rains said. “With a copperhead, they bite and ask questions later — they do not warn you before they bite.”

Rains said most of the bites are not fatal.

“People shouldn’t be scared, they should be aware.”