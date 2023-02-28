FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have identified a man responsible for a robbery in Fayetteville over the weekend. Now, it’s just a matter of locating him for an arrest, they say.

At 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a robbery at a Circle K store at 1581 McArthur Road in Fayetteville.

A man, identified as Syrus Daquan Fraser on Tuesday, entered the convenience store demanding cigarettes and making a gesture as if he had a firearm, the sheriff’s office previously told CBS 17.

Fraser, a 31-year-old Fayetteville resident, has a warrant out for his arrest on the charges of:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon;

Possession of stolen property;

Communicating threats.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on Fraser’s whereabouts or the robbery investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Sergeant A. Mundy at 910-483-8477.

Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous tip sheet to Crimestoppers.