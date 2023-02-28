FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have identified a man responsible for a robbery in Fayetteville over the weekend. Now, it’s just a matter of locating him for an arrest, they say.

At 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a robbery at a Circle K store at 1581 McArthur Road in Fayetteville.

A man, identified as Syrus Daquan Fraser on Tuesday, entered the convenience store demanding cigarettes and making a gesture as if he had a firearm, the sheriff’s office previously told CBS 17.

Fraser, a 31-year-old Fayetteville resident, has a warrant out for his arrest on the charges of:

  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon;
  • Possession of stolen property;
  • Communicating threats.
1581 McArthur Road robbery suspect
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on Fraser’s whereabouts or the robbery investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Sergeant A. Mundy at 910-483-8477.

Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous tip sheet to Crimestoppers.