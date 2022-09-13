FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Council members could reverse a previous decision to purchase the gun detection technology called ShotSpotter.

After approving nearly $200,000 for the system just last week, the council is now reconsidering.

This comes after newly sworn-in Councilman Deno Hondros said he wanted to change his vote regarding ShotSpotter. Newly sworn-in councilmembers said they need to review more information about the controversial system.

“Also understand all the ways it’s been harmful in other communities,” Councilman Mario Benavente said.

One of the communities Benavente is talking about is Chicago. A federal lawsuit is pending against Chicago police. They’re accused of wrongful arrests in at least two cases when responding to ShotSpotter alerts.

ShotSpotter installs a series of microphones in high-crime neighborhoods. They are supposed to detect the sound of gunshots.

A representative in ShotSpotter center then alerts the local police. ShotSpotter claims the system is 97 percent accurate and it saves lives.

“We know if one life is saved it’s worth the investment,” Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said.

CBS 17 reached out to Fayetteville Police Department to discuss the potential use of the software. The agency declined to comment since the city doesn’t have a signed agreement with ShotSpotter.

“I would rather spend $200,000 a year improving that neighborhood, creating more affordable housing opportunities, getting folks jobs, rather than trying to get them caught up,” Benavente said.

A representative with ShotSpotter and a group against the system will make presentations to city leaders on Wednesday.

Another vote on ShotSpotter could come at the next city council meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, September 26.