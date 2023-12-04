FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a federal judge made public the latest decision in the lawsuit filed by the family of Jada Johnson in Fayetteville.

After denying the city’s first motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Judge James C. Dever III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina granted its second motion to dismiss. Along with dismissing the lawsuit, the judge also dismissed the claims made against the city and dismissed the city as a defendant.

However, Judge Dever did not dismiss either of the two officers involved as defendants. Sgt. Timothy Rugg and Officer Zacharius Borom were named individually on the lawsuit.

The order from the court on the decision said the remaining parties shall “confer and file a proposed discovery plan” moving forward.

As CBS 17 previously reported on July 1, 2022, Johnson called 911 for help due to a mental health crisis. When Fayetteville officers arrived, they found Johnson at her grandparent’s home armed with a gun. The lawsuit claimed while Johnson, 22, lowered her gun, she was tackled and pinned down by police.

A State of Bureau Investigation search warrant claimed an officer tried to disarm Johnson as she held a gun under her arm. Johnson’s autopsy indicated she was shot by one officer 17 times.

On April 7, Johnson’s family filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Fayetteville, officers involved in the shooting, and the Fayetteville Police Department.

The lawsuit claimed Johnson’s civil rights were violated when officers shot Johnson after she called for help during a mental health crisis.

On June 8, the City of Fayetteville moved to dismiss these claims based on “governmental immunity,” according to the court order made on Friday.

CBS 17 has reached out to the city for a response.